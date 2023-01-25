Clarins opens its first spa in Ireland (and the UK) on one of Dublin's busiest streets

A place to get away from it all, slap bang in the middle of town.

If the skincare obsession you picked up over lockdown is still in full swing, you may be interested to hear about Dublin's newest opener.

Natural cosmetic brand Clarins have launched a shiny new boutique and spa on Dublin's Wicklow Street, the first of its kind not only in Ireland but in the UK too.

Now before the Brits try to claim it along with all the Irish Oscar winners and various other achievements, here's a bit about the place.

After the pandemic inhibited Clarins from providing a "full brand experience" for customers, they were eager to create a new space for people to enjoy Clarins products the way they were intended to be enjoyed, rather than lathering it on yourself at home without reading the label and hoping for the best (the option I usually take).

A knowledgable team of therapists will be on hand to provide face-to-face skincare consultations and complimentary express beauty and wellness treatments with longer, more luxurious treatments available too in the spa. Clarins beauty therapists are trained in Paris and are experts when it comes to mixing product formulas together to personalise spa treatments and target any specific additional customer needs.

The two spa cabins on premises were built by Donegal company Ashley Martin, and use sustainable materials throughout. Blue sky murals overhead create a sense of calm whether you're having a five minute or hour long treatment. You'll emerge rested and ready to browse all the beautiful bits in the boutique afterwards.

The new Clarins boutique and spa is open now on Wicklow Street. Find out more and keep up with them HERE.

Header image via Clarins

