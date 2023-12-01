El Grito open new location in Dublin 1 Shopping Centre

Load up on tacos and guac ahead of your Christmas shopping spree.

It's been a big year for El Grito. This Mexican Taquería has been a go-to spot in Dublin ever since it first opened in 2014, for its authentic cuisine as well as its affordable prices - by Dublin standards at least.

El Grito has been feeding the masses for almost a decade, opening a southside restaurant in Rathmines back in September of this year, and just three months later they are returning to Dublin 1 to open their third location.

As of today, December 1st, you will be able to find El Grito in the food court of Jervis Shopping Centre.

Wondering what to expect from the new El Grito?

All of your favourite Mexican dishes are present, from tacos to burritos, tortas to gringas. If you're a lover of all things cheese, beans, jalapeños, guac, all in the cushiony goodness of a tortilla, then a feed at El Grito will not disappoint.

While the burritos, tortas, and gringas all cost over €9.99, the tacos only cost €2.50 a pop - you'll find it very difficult to get some grub at this price point anywhere in Dublin, and with their new spot based in Jervis, El Grito will be an ideal spot for a feed either pre or post Christmas shopping, without breaking the bank.

