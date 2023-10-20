Smithfield egg sambo spot opens new Rathmines location this weekend

It's wall to wall Rathmines openings these days.

Once again Rathmines has been blessed, this time with Mad Yolks, the Smithfield egg bap shop that is the closest thing we have to the Eggslut chain in the UK.

Last month they announced they were opening a new location, and the day is finally upon us; Mad Yolks 2.0 officially opens on Saturday October 21st, where Sister Ray used to operate.

As of tomorrow, the Rathmines locals will be able to feast on egg, bacon, and black pudding stacked breakfast baps, maybe accompanying it with a side of hash browns (some of the crispiest you've ever seen) or halloumi fries with harissa yoghurt.

Vegans can dine here also if they opt for the Yolko Ono, and ask for no fried egg, or the vegan nachos, which are served with avocado, pico de gallo, vegan cheese, and vegan sriracha mayo. You can check out the whole menu on their website and start to get excited for the egg sambo spot's impending opening in Rathmines.

Mad Yolks set themselves apart by using quality Irish suppliers like Full Circle Coffee, Higgin’s Butchers, Liliput Chorizo & BallonFree Range Eggs .

The 40-seater restaurant will add another delicious option to Rathmines busy breakfast and lunch scene; as an absolute egg fanatic, I am buzzing for Mad Yolk's expansion.

