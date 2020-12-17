Eight delicious and unique places to go for food, coffee and a Christmas tipple this festive season

Planning your Christmas catch-up? Here are eight delicious and unique places to go for food, coffee and a Christmas tipple this year.

With certain restrictions lifted and the festive season in full swing, the fine folk of Dublin are making the most of it. Between wholesome brunch, delicious dinner and of course, Christmas tipples, Dublin is offering an abundance of unique experiences this festive season.

We've teamed up with FREE NOW to inspire you beautiful Dubs to experience the best of what the city has to offer this Christmas. FREE NOW allows you to book a taxi with a screen, ensuring safe travel with a partition between you and your driver. Plus, you can plan ahead with Prebook and even book your taxi four days in advance.

The #1 taxi app prides itself on offering users the shortest waiting times, meaning you can make all of your fun festive plans on time while being assured that you're safe on your journey.

Cassie Stokes hopped in a taxi into town to enjoy just some of the most delicious and unique spots in the city centre for all of our food, coffee and Christmas tipple needs.

And Cassie just sampled some of the spots we're buzzing to visit. Here are our picks for eight spots to check out for coffee, food and drinks.

Christmas dinner pizza, Coke Lane

Yes, you read that right. Christmas dinner PIZZA. Don't lie, we know you're intrigued. Served at Coke Lane Pizza, this interesting invention is made up of butter-fried chestnut mushrooms, French brie, parmesan, Toonsbridge fior di latte, fresh sage, pigs in blankets and cranberry compote.

Coffee at Clement and Pekoe

This independent coffee shop on South William Street is also their production and processing HQ, meaning the coffee you'll get here is some of the freshest around!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clement & Pekoe (@clementandpekoe)

Panettone French toast, Brother Hubbard

The latest addition to Brother Hubbard's fabulously festive menu has been going down a treat with many. Comprised of mince pie filling, poached quince, toasted almonds and a side of spiced white chocolate 'nog' sauce, we're buzzing to try.

A Ferrero Rocher hot chocolate, Arctic Stone

Oh, baby. This looks insanely good. Adding a festive Ferrero Rocher option to their already very extensive menu, other choices include melted Raffaello, melted Milky Bar, melted Nutella and melted Kinder Bueno.

Hot Espresso Martini, The Well

Yes, a HOT espresso martini. Sure, 'tis the season. Situated at Stephen's Green, The Well has decided to put a festive spin on one of our favourite cocktails. Plus, they're serving up Terry's Chocolate Orange hot chocolate and unreal doughnuts.

Window shopping, Exchequer Street

Exchequer Street is one of our favourite streets in Dublin to simply stroll down. Between the boutiques, gorgeous buildings and other unique retailers, it makes for a stunning slow stroll with a hot chocolate or coffee in hand. And there are some wonderful places to stop off for a bite along the way.

Dinner at Masa

Did someone say fresh tacos? That's exactly what you'll get at Masa. Start off with one of their small plates, the tacos for main and churros and chocolate for dessert. And of course, you'll be able to squeeze in a cocktail or two.

Cocktails at Market Bar

And finally, we have to finish off the excursion with cocktails from Market Bar. This spot on Fade Street has been host to many a catch-up over stunning cocktails, dinner and tapas.

Wherever you decide to go for your coffee, dinner or a Christmas tipple this festive season, it's important to stay safe and keep others safe while doing so.

FREE NOW, Ireland's #1 taxi app, offers the choice to book a taxi with a partition screen between you and the driver. And you can do so four days in advance of your journey. You can book yours here.