Stephen's Green Shopping Centre giving away unreal prizes over the 12 days of Christmas

Ah now, this would certainly come in handy over the festive season.

Although Christmas is one of the most wonderfully magical times of the year, it's also one of the most expensive. Between buying presents for family and friends, glam outfits for all of your Christmas outings and all the bits you'll need for the big day, it can add up to quite a hefty bill.

So, you'd probably be delighted to win a handy little (or not so little) shopping voucher to be used in one of the main Christmas shopping destinations in the city.

Stephen's Green Shopping Centre is bringing us the opportunity to win just that.

Between December 4 and 15, you'll have the chance to win a €50 voucher or, if you're super lucky, a €250 voucher to be used in the centre.

Shoppers will be able to take part in the '12 keys of Christmas' competition between 12pm and 1pm on these days.

How does it work?

Well, from 12pm, you can join the queue at the Giant Advent Calendar near Dunnes Stores on the ground floor of the shopping centre. If you select the key for that day, you’ll open the door to find the prize.

There are daily prizes of €50 vouchers and on the last two days of the activation, you’ll be in with a chance of winning a whopping €250 voucher to be spent in the flagship stores with €100 for Dunnes Stores, €100 for TK Maxx and €50 for Argos.

All you’ll have to do is select a key from a Santa hat, put it in the locker door for that day and pray that it opens the door to the prize.

Anyone over 18 can enter by lining up at the Giant Advent Calendar outside Dunnes Stores, where you'll have to answer one question: 'What is your favourite Christmas memory at the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre?'

After that, just pick the lucky key out of the Santa hat and open away.