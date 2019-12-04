You can get gift cards for some of the most FABULOUS hotels in Northern Ireland

Gift-giving can be tricky work. Will they like what you've bought them? Are they going to sneakily bring it back? Well, if you're looking to gift an experience to remember this Christmas, then we think this is a pretty good choice.

Because you can now purchase gift cards for Northern Ireland's leading collection of hotels.

And what's even better, the gift card (which is redeemable in their seven stunning hotels as well as their two magnificent spas and any of the group’s restaurants or bars) has no expiry date.

If you fancy a trip to Belfast, then you can redeem the gift card at the GORGEOUS Grand Central Hotel.

Located in the Linen Quarter, it's an ideal base for exploring all that Belfast has to offer.

In terms of dining, you are spoiled for choice in this hotel. The Grand Café is a wonderfully contemporary dining experience. Meanwhile, you'll also find phenomenal cuisine in the Seahorse Restaurant.

And if you fancy enjoying some stylish cocktails, then you can live your best cosmopolitan life in in the Observatory - Belfast’s most memorable sky-bar eating and drinking experience. You can also enjoy a spot of afternoon tea here (perhaps with a cheeky glass of champagne).

Or, you can also use your gift card in Belfast's Europa Hotel.

We cannot talk about this place without mentioning the wide range of fabulous dining experiences on offer.

Fancy a spot of afternoon tea in the Piano Lounge? Or perhaps some casual dining in their Lobby Bar?

Or, you can live your elegant fantasy in their piano lounge (the definition of classy).

Plus, they have a wide range of rooms on offer, including classic rooms that are perfect for a one-night city stay, superior rooms for that extra bit of luxury, more spacious executive rooms or their individually styled junior suites with super spacious rooms, a separate lounge and views overlooking Great Victoria Street.

Belfast is also home to the Stormont Hotel, also redeemable with one of these gift cards.

In terms of dining, the Stormont Hotel has pretty much everything you could ask for.

For true cosmopolitan style, there's La Scala Bistro. Or, for there's the Lounge Menu for light lunch/evening dining.

Plus, Stormont Hotel also has a fabulous breakfast menu, stunning afternoon tea and a GORGEOUS Sunday Buffet.

The hotel is also home to a range of luxurious accommodation options, such as the superior rooms, executive rooms and junior suites. Oh, and a little something called the Titanic Suite, a faaaaabulous presidential suite with features such as a living room with a sofa and armchairs, a dining table and chairs, a Super King-size ‘Cloud Bed’, slippers and robes.

Slieve Donard in Newcastle is yet another luxurious offer on the table.

The magnificent seaside resort and spa in County Down offers 181 comfortable and stylish bedrooms, including Classic, Superior, Executive and Resort rooms as well as six luxury suites which provide that extra bit of comfort and luxury you deserve.

The spa is simply gorgeous. They offer day packages as well as treatments included in your overnight stay. Expect signature treatments while you take in the stunning views across the Irish Sea and the Mourne Mountains.

And after that, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to food. They serve up a mean breakfast (continental and full Irish) as well as afternoon tea.

For dinner, you can dine in style in the sophisticated Oak Restaurant, or enjoy the relaxed and warm ambience of the Percy French Inn.

If you're on a health buzz, the Lighthouse Lounge has loads of nutritious options. And THEN, if you fancy a cocktail, Chaplin's Bar is an ultra-classy drinking experience.

Heading over to Culloden Estate and Spa in Hollywood for a pure dreamy experience now.

This five-star estate and spa is one sure way to treat a loved one in 2020.

Their wide range of luxury treatments includes their all-body Celtic Dream treatments, their Bamboo Joint release experience, their purifying poultice ritual and absolutely loads more.

And the dining is just as glamorous. The Lough Bar is the newest edition to the estate and spa and serves up some super classy dining experiences.

Meanwhile, the Cultra Inn serves up amazing local cuisine and Vespers is one of the finest restaurants in Northern Ireland.

Or, head for an indulgent afternoon tea featuring delicate pastries, scones and sandwiches served with the finest blended teas.

Their accommodation options include their executive rooms, State Suite and the Palace Suite.

Fun fact: Culloden is a first-choice for visiting celebs and VIP’s to Belfast, so you never know who you might bump into.

Ballygally is no exception when it comes to luxurious hotels in Northern Ireland

Featuring 54 tastefully decorated bedrooms (some with beamed ceilings and glorious views of of the sea and mountains), you could argue that Ballygally is bursting with character and makes for the ultimate escape.

If you can't get enough of the purely breathtaking views that surround the grounds of the castle, you can soak them in while dining Ballygally Castle’s Garden Restaurant, which serves up the most gorgeous traditional Irish breakfast. The restaurant also offers an excellent table d’hôte dinner menu, as well as a range of daily specials.

Their other to-die-for dining opportunities include their casual lounge menu and their mouth-watering Sunday Buffet.

And the hotel is also known for their afternoon tea, where guests can enjoy the finest tea or coffee, finger sandwiches and an array of delectable treats.

Their accommodation options include superior rooms, coastal deluxe rooms, tower rooms and junior suites.

And finally, you can also use any gift cards purchased at the Everglades Hotel in Derry.

This hotel is an ideal base to discover and enjoy the fabulous walled city of Derry. But, there are also plenty of attractive features within the hotel that will draw you there.

Their superior rooms, executive rooms and junior suites are the ideal way to rest your head after your day of exciting activities.

And there are plenty of dining options because you'll probably be starving ;)

The Grill Bistro serves up 'traditional with a twist'.

Meanwhile, the Library Bar serves up classy cocktails and swanky snacks.

Plus, the afternoon tea in this hotel is pretty spectacular. Enjoy pits of aromatic brews, dainty sandwiches, fluffy scones, buttery cakes and pastries with gooey middles.

