Light House Cinema announces lineup of classic Christmas films for December

Christmas is just around the corner and we’ve found the perfect activity for you and your pals.

This festive season, we want to get as many Christmassy activities ticked off as possible.

We’re talking Christmas shopping, ice skating, picking out the Christmas tree and decorating it, going to a carol service, and drinking our weight in hot cocoa.

Another thing at the top of our list is seeing as many Christmas movies as possible.

Luckily, the Light House Cinema is screening the classics this year including Home Alone, Elf, Die Hard, and Love Actually.

Advertisement

The Dublin cinema is also screening, in my opinion, the best festive rom-com, The Holiday.

The Nancy Meyers movie always gets us in the festive mood and we cannot wait to see it on the big screen.

The Light House Cinema confirmed the screenings will run from the end of November to the end of the Christmas holidays.

“It’s the time of year to spread some cheer, so start making a film list and check it twice, as we excitedly bring you Naughty or Nice!”

Advertisement

The Light House Cinema’s lineup of Christmas films is just the ticket for getting you into the festive spirit.

Love, Actually is among the Christmas films being screened at the Light House. Via IMDb

If you’re looking for something to do with your friends that doesn’t revolve around a night out then this is the perfect way to celebrate the festive season.

You can check out the full list of screenings right here.

Advertisement

Header image via IMDb

READ NEXT:

- Legendary rock act tipped to play massive Croke Park gig next summer