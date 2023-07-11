3 Dublin pubs showing Ryan Tubridy's Oireachtas appearance today

If you know of more, holler at us.

For the past couple of weeks, Oireachtas TV has been on in the background of pretty much every Irish household, with people who previously never even knew the channel existed glued to it like it it's about to reveal the secret to eternal life.

While the Committee doesn't quite possess that kind of power, they do have the ability to ask every high earning RTÉ employee to declare their salary on live telly, and descend into uproar if anyone declines to answer. It's gripping. It's shocking. None of us have been able to look away.

Today, Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before the Oireachtas Committee and if you're looking to enjoy it with all the atmosphere of an All Ireland Final, here are 3 Dublin pubs showing it on the telly.

The Camden

Camden Street

This Dublin 2 sports bar has the biggest 4k screen in Europe, usually reserved for the World Cup and the Euros but today, it's Oireachtas TV with pints to accompany.

The Bald Eagle

Phibsboro

A great spot for jumping on a theme (you might remember they completely rebranded as "Garth Brooks HQ" during the country singer's tenure at Croke Park), The Bald Eagle are now offering up their screens for anyone who wants to enjoy the Oireachtas action in a pub setting.

Clonliffe House

Ballybough

€5 pints (just think of how many of those Tubs could have bought with his extra payment) and €3.50 toasties at this beloved Ballybough haunt.

Watch the full coverage of "A Station Once Again" Oireachts TV here tomorrow! #RTEgate #ryantubridy #NoelKelly Toasted Sandwiches €3.50 Guinness €5 pic.twitter.com/FTrMhmQijg — Clonliffe House Pub,Ballybough at CrokePark Dublin (@ClonliffeHouse) July 10, 2023

Header image via Oireachtas TV

