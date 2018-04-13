Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date

Sheffield's finest, Arctic Monkeys announced earlier this week that they'll be playing in Dublin in September and naturally, tickets were snapped up fairly sharpish.

The four-piece have built up a huge fanbase worldwide since they burst onto the scene in 2006 with the album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in 2006 and their show at the 3 Arena was swiftly declared to be sold out.

Fear not if you missed out however, as the lads have confirmed they will be playing a SECOND date on September 25 to go with their original gig on September 24.

Additional show added in Dublin - tickets on sale now here: https://t.co/Ymt6Mp9ZcV pic.twitter.com/lJp4xmRRK8 — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) April 13, 2018

If you missed out the first time or hesitated on whether or not to buy tickets, the doors of the second-chance saloon have just swung open. You better be quick though because tickets, priced at €65.95, are already on sale and can be found here.

