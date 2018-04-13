What's On

Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date

You better be quick...

Sheffield's finest, Arctic Monkeys announced earlier this week that they'll be playing in Dublin in September and naturally, tickets were snapped up fairly sharpish. 

The four-piece have built up a huge fanbase worldwide since they burst onto the scene in 2006 with the album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not in 2006 and their show at the 3 Arena was swiftly declared to be sold out. 

Fear not if you missed out however, as the lads have confirmed they will be playing a SECOND date on September 25 to go with their original gig on September 24. 

If you missed out the first time or hesitated on whether or not to buy tickets, the doors of the second-chance saloon have just swung open. You better be quick though because tickets, priced at €65.95, are already on sale and can be found here

Arctic Monkeys Dublin
