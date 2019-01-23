The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day

Paddy's Day has always been synonymous with sitting in the pub enjoying a few pints but after a few years it can start to feel a bit stale.

Taking a break from the norm is always beneficial and the 3 Arena is providing the perfect opportunity to make St.Patrick's Day 2019 stand out from the rest. Paddy's Night In Support Of Comic Relief is returning for its third year and if you haven't been before you've really been missing out on some rib-tickling fun.

The event features the cream of Irish comedy talent and this year the names that have already been confirmed include Tommy Tiernan, Pat Shortt, Deirdre O'Kane, Mario Rosenstock and Neil Delamare with plenty more to be announced.

Paddy's Night in support of #ComicRelief returns for another craic filled show on Sunday, March 17th 2019. A stellar lineup includes @Tommedian, @Pat_Shortt, @DeirdreOKane1, @neildelamere, @GiftGrubMario and many more to be announced. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 9am! pic.twitter.com/2k6Xiuhzht — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) January 14, 2019

This year, the stars are coming together to raise funds for charities tackling homelessness and the refugee crisis so if you're into helping others and rolling around laughing then this is the event for you.

Plus, there'll be plenty of pints to sup on throughout it all so you won't be missing out. Throw on your green gear, hop on the Liffey Ferry and enjoy a Paddy's night to remember. More information can be found here.

