Pick of the week: seven festive ways to spend your week in Dublin

Happy almost Christmas!

Can you believe it’s already December 16th? Because I can’t.

The run-up to Christmas can often be chaotic, with everyone running in different directions trying to pick up some last-minute groceries and gifts. But it’s important to remember that Christmas comes but once a year, which is why it’s nice to take a moment to forget the to-do lists for a moment and enjoy the festivities.

Dublin has really outdone itself this year with its festive offerings, from sustainable markets to wine and cheese festivals, and December’s not over yet so hop aboard the carousel and embrace the madness.

As one of the last ‘pick of the week’ articles of the year, I’ve made sure it’s a good ‘un.

Design your own gift wrap

While usually, we wish for a white Christmas, this year we’re hoping for a green one instead. And it seems that Santa needs urgent help in making sure this comes true. This crafty workshop, organised by From Me With Love, teaches kids how to design their own sustainable gift wrap out of recovered cloth so that Mr Claus can use it each year in place of single-use gift wrap.

Attendees will be provided with a white square-shaped piece of fabric which they can proceed to design with their own unique creations using a textile crayon. Costing just €12, it’s a fun festive way to learn about the importance of an eco-friendly Christmas. Taking place December 21st, have a look at the Facebook page for more info.

(Image: From Me With Love Facebook page)

Festive shopping trip to House & Garden

I know I said take a break from the shopping, but believe me, a trip out to House & Garden in Sandyford is worth breaking this rule for. Decked out with all sorts of gorge interiors bits, the seasonally dressed showroom will give you bucketloads of home décor inspiration. You’re going to want to redecorate your whole gaff, and I don’t blame you one bit.

Add this place to your list if you need some festive tabletop attire for the big Christmas feast.

Special screening of The Holiday at Mutiny Theatres

The Holiday is one of the best Christmas movies in my opinion. Is that controversial? Now I’m not saying the others aren’t good too (namely Love Actually, Home Alone, The Grinch, Miracle on 34th Street…all rank highly in my book), but watching Amanda Woods learn how to cry again just gives me all the warm fuzzies that a good holiday classic should (excuse the pun). Mutiny Theatre, a boutique venue just off Pembroke Street, is showing a special screening of the flick this Wednesday at 7:30pm.

Tickets cost just under €20 and include complimentary mince pies, mulled wine, candy canes and popcorn. I’ll be there with bells on (and maybe even a Santa hat and a Christmas jumper too for good measure).

Santy’s Post Box with Dumpling the mini Donkey

Now I know what you’re thinking, isn’t it a bit late to be sending your Christmas letter to Santa? Well, yes, I think so too. Not that that’s going to stop me from enjoying the seasonal hullabaloo at the Market Bar this weekend though. Any chance for a festive day out. And they’ll be specially delivered by Dumpling the mini Donkey, who will be waiting to carry all the letters to the North Pole.

And obviously no visit would be complete without some Christmas chocolate sprinkle cupcakes and homemade lemonade or mince pies and mulled wine...but that goes without saying.

Loosemass

Loose Cannon, home to one of the city’s best cheese toasties (or so I’ve been told – I have yet to test them for myself), are cordially inviting guests to Loosemass: “the loosest and most festive bottomless brunch of the year”.

Saying that “eccentric will be the dish of the day”, there will also be copious amounts of mimosas to go around. Tickets cost 40 and include 3 brunch options, bottomless booze and a 6-hour party. Merry Cheesmus fellow fromage lovers.

Pizza Jazz at Lucky’s

There’s something about jazz that just makes things seem fancier. So, if you’re looking to elevate your pizza-eating experience, then the Pizza Jazz at Lucky’s is the one for you. Step inside and you’ll find mouth-watering pizzas and mighty craic. A one night only Christmas special, MoonMan (aka Charlie Mooney) will be serving up smooth jazz on guitar and vocals to serenade your socks off.

Mark your calendars because you’re definitely gonna want a pizza the action.

Dublin Christmas Flea Market Crawl

Yes, yes, so much yes. Organised by Alternative Dublin City and good Vibrationz, the tour will bring you on an adventure through Dublin’s fair city as you get to explore all the amazing flea markets that have arrived on the Santa’s coattails.

Trail through vintage clothes, homemade pastries, jewellery, knitwear and all the usual odds and ends you’d expect to find at a market. Tickets cost €4 (plus a small booking fee) and include a chocolate bar and prizes.

Expect plenty more jampacked 'things to do in Dublin' articles to look forward to in the New Year.

