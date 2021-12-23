You'd think in the week before Christmas everyone would be mentally switching off and easing into OOO mode, but on the contrary.

There was a rake of new openings and general food news across Dublin to report on this week.

Looking for a quick rundown of the main headlines? We've got you covered with the highlights of the week that was, from a second restaurant announcement for Michael's to a sudden goodbye to one of Dublin's favourite cocktail spots.

Hop in, foodies.

Michael's to open a second restaurant in Blackrock

Shortly after Michael's made the decision to close for Christmas from the 23rd and return to contact free click and collect service through January, they revealed that they're set to open a second branch, not far away from their Mount Merrion home in Blackrock Village! We covered the story in more detail HERE.

Bodega opens new branch in George's Street Arcade

A new central spot to pick up a tasty Full Circle coffee will always be welcomed with open arms, and we were buzzed to hear about Bodega's journey from the seaside to the heart of town. You can read more about this new opening HERE.

A new Zaytoon for the south side

Zaytoon is a cultural institution, and we were delighted to hear about their fifth branch opening in Sandyford! You can read more about this new opportunity to get your kebab fix HERE.

Hang Dai among restaurants closing their doors til restrictions ease

Restaurants across Dublin have had to make the difficult decision to close during what would usually be their busiest time of year. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

Smokin' Bones comes to Swords

Calling all rib, wing and hefty burger lovers. Smokin' Bones have opened a new branch in Swords, and we have all the deets about the new one stop shop for a hearty bbq feed HERE.

Bold & Brass Café opens a new branch

One of Clontarf's most beloved coffee spots headed south for the winter! Bold & Brass opened their second branch in Rathgar this week, you can read all about it HERE.

Dublin says goodbye to the Exchequer

After 13 years on Exchequer Street, we'll be saying goodbye to one of the city's favourite cocktail spots. You can read more about what's next for the Exchequer HERE.

And that concludes our final round up of '21. Thinking of all our pals in hospitality this Christmas. A challenging time of year at the best of times, and 2021 has brought a whole new set of difficulties with it. Fingers crossed for a smoother, clearer start to 2022. Sorely needed at this stage.

Header image via Instagram/theexchequerdublin

READ NEXT: The L List - Five things we're Lovin in Dublin from the 20-26 Dec