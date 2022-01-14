The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between

There have been a significant amount of comings and goings in the food world this week.

We've said temporary goodbyes as some of our favourite spots begin the search for new homes, we've seen a BMW drive through a shop front, we've even seen the launch of a hipster chipper on Dublin's south side. It's been a big one, kids.

Looking for a quick run down of the main foodie stories over the past week? Here are the top headlines compiled in one handy spot.

Nick's returns to Ranelagh

This staple of the Ranelagh coffee scene has returned, just two doors down from their original home. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

Rathfarnham welcomes a Hipster Chipper

Sure where else could you get a pint of prawns? You can find out more about Salt & Vinegar HERE.

Hang Dai's sister restaurant, Hawker, reopens for takeaway

High up on the list of things you love to see. Read our full piece on this story HERE.

Shanahans on the Green temporarily closes

Sad news for the city's boujie steak lovers. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

Aventura cafe in Portmarnock robbed overnight

On Thursday morning, Aventura took to Instagram to share the news that their Portmarnock unit had been broken into overnight. We covered the story in more detail HERE.

BMW drives through shop front in Clondalkin

Over the weekend, Mario and Luigi Gelato in Clondalkin shared images of the damage done to their store after a car accidentally drove into their shop front. More on this story HERE.

Same time, same place next week for the latest Dublin foodie news.

Header image via Lovin Dublin

