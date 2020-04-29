Pick of the week - 16 virtual events to get stuck into this week

Faced with the usual 'what will we do today' dilemma, people have been looking online for fun activities to keep busy... and thankfully the demand is so great that there are many virtual events to choose from.

Here are a few picks of virtual events on the world wide web this week.

*Disclaimer - several of the below virtual events are quizzes, but if there's one thing quarantine has taught me, it's that one can never partake in too many quizzes. Enjoy.

Harry Potter Table Quiz

Yes, muggles, the rumours are true, there is indeed a Harry Potter quiz taking place tonight. There will be eight rounds of trivia along with a best-dressed contest and mini magical games too. Tickets cost a tenner and you can get yours here.

Simpson's Zoom Quiz

Taking place tomorrow night, the Simpson's zoom quiz kicks off at 8pm. Discussing all things Springfield related (seasons 1-10), entry costs a fiver and you can play solo or as a team.

Online twerk classes

Haelee hosts regular virtual events and classes online - ranging from twerk after work to Saturday pilates and Monday barre. This weekend it's ladies night so as she says: "get dolled up, grab your heels and get your twerk on".

Davina Devine's Queen of Captivity

A regular at the George of a Thursday night pre-quarantine, Davina has taken to hosting interactive pageants online until she can return. Round three takes place this Thursday. Tune in at 9pm to see 10 Queens battle for a place in the final.

Bank Holiday Queerantine Quiz

Organised by BeLonG To Youth Services, a national organisation supporting LGBTI people across Ireland, the Queerantine fancy dress quiz encourages you to bust out your loudest and proudest colours for a bank holiday shindig hosted by Miss Bunny O'Hare.

Murder Mystery Race to Mars

Basically space agencies around the world are competing to be the first to reach Mars in a new global space race and after months of travel, the spaceship that was in the lead vanishes into the darkness of the galaxy. Foul play is suspected and you've become one of the key investigators so it's up to you to solve the crime.

Bingo Loco Quiz

Deciding to take a break from their usual bingo raving madness, Bingo Loco has turned to quizzes with the third instalment due to take place this Friday along with another on Sunday - a family-friendly special. Expect questions on pop culture, music, film, sport and the like. Tickets cost €6.50.

Bruce Springsteen-athon

24 hours of nothing but Bruce Springsteen hits? Sign us up. Raising money for several vital charities over in the UK, Hungry Heart will be playing the best of The Boss from 1pm on Saturday. The perfect soundtrack for a weekend of grooving on the kitchen tiles.

Gilmore Girls Quiz

Put together by online quizzing experts Yellow Elephant Promotions, this one is for all the Lorelai Gilmore wannabes out there. The quiz entails five massive rounds of trivia related to the hit show and all you need is a pen and paper and a "cheeky drink to create that pub atmosphere". Don't have to tell us twice. Read more about it here.

Boogie Night

Clubs may be closed but that's no reason your weekend boogie can't go ahead as usual. Head to the event page this Saturday at 7pm for a night of old school bops (think 60s/70s/80s classics). Grab a few glowsticks and bring the party outside to your garden. Spot prizes for best fancy dress - look to Twiggy for inspiration.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Online Quiz

Egghead presents the Always Sunny quiz - suitable for those cultivating mass, experts in the D.E.N.N.I.S system and anyone whose favourite food and beverage are served together in the style of rum ham. Claiming that it's not just a quiz, participants are advised to expect plenty of surprises.

Social Quiztancing Quiz

Dublin Simon Community's social quiztancing quiz is back again, with this week's theme a 'where in the world' special. A homage to the iconic 80s quiz show hosted by Marty Whelan and Theresa Lowe, tickets cost a fiver and all proceeds go towards providing essential services for the country's homeless community.

The Great Big Galway Pub Quiz

We're missing Galway something terrible so this pub quiz will hopefully help to tide us over until our next jaunt down Shop Street. Hosted by Malachy Duggan of The Blue Note, there will be prizes for best team name, silliest answers and the like. There'll also be a few questions thrown in specifically about Gaillimh, so get studying. This Friday at 7pm.

West End Musical Brunch

Feel quarantine is lacking a bit of culture? Fix that with a live stream of a West End musical, bringing you the biggest stars right to your living room. There will be multiple guests performing live at each event along with interactive musical theatre themed games and a special Q&A with the stars. Sadly it's BYO brunch (and alcohol should you want to make it bottomless).

The Living Lab Online Panel Talk

Organised by Native Events, this week's discussion is entitled 'clothes, climate and Covid'. Panellists included Carrie-Ann Moran of NCBI and Fashion Revolution, Gracie Collier of Spice Vintage, Veronika Kisela of Loved & Upcycled and Aisling Duffy. Music to come from Hunting Hall.

The Big Interactive Quiz Show

Live on your computer/laptop/tablet every Saturday night at 8pm, the Big Interactive Quiz Show is a new online quiz show packed with general knowledge, facts and fun for everyone in the family - and 20 per cent of profits go to Breast Cancer Ireland, so it's fun for a good cause.

Any virtual events we've missed? Let us know in the comments what you'll be up to this week.

