Best Of Explore Dublin

Dublin's Best Taxi Driver Has An Instagram Account And We Are Living For It

Disco fever taxi

Pjimage 6

So you and your mates have done it again.

You said that this time around you'd catch the last bus into town to save more pennies for pints. But alas, here you all are, sipping away, chugging those cans like there's no hangover tomorrow and looking at your watch that now reads 12:30am - For feck sake.

You all argue over who has the glum job of ringing and booking a taxi but nobody wants to do it. The taxi pulls up and you pile in... You get landed in the front seat and you're missing all the banter and sneaky drinks being passed around in the back. You ask the taxi man if he's busy tonight, but let's be fair, you don't give a bloody f*ck if he is or not, you just want to get to the club now.

Well, what if it didn't have to be like that?

What if you were arguing about who got to ring the taxi man and sit in the front having the craic with him? What if the taxi to the club was actually the best part of the night out? Sheer bants.

If there's one thing I love, it's following fun Instagram accounts. Some of you may remember that we discovered Eileen Style Queen a while back and she is still one of my absolute faves. Now there's a new Instagram account on the scene providing a little too much entertainment.

Meet Bredan Fox, the best taxi man in Ireland:

Brendan has a whopper disco taxi with lights and sounds and he's always up for a good bop on the way into town. Whatever tunes you're into, you can blast them and sing along for the entire journey - the literal dream. Brendan will be sure to capture it and stick it on his feed too, so you'll be like totes Insta-famousssss.

His Instagram account is full of banter and you can tell that his customs just feckin' love him.

Here's what a typical night for Brendan looks like:

Finding a good taxi man is like finding a soulmate and Brendan is the one.

What a hero!

READ MORE: 10 Cheeseboards In Dublin That We'll Never Get Feta Up Of

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Best Of

Read More in Best Of
Dublin's Best Taxi Driver Has An Instagram Account And We Are Living For It
Dublin's Best Taxi Driver Has An Instagram Account And We Are Living For It
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Adventurous With Food? These Are The 11 Most Unusual Dishes In Dublin
Adventurous With Food? These Are The 11 Most Unusual Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
This Is Probably The Best And Most Unusual Way To Relax In Dublin
This Is Probably The Best And Most Unusual Way To Relax In Dublin
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
Seven Life Hacks Every Dubliner Should Know
Seven Life Hacks Every Dubliner Should Know
10 Cheeseboards In Dublin That We'll Never Get Feta Up Of
10 Cheeseboards In Dublin That We'll Never Get Feta Up Of
Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
Five Fab Places for a Snog in Dublin…
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
Food and Drink

One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight
Dublin

Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To The Homeless Twice A Week
Dublin

This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To The Homeless Twice A Week
Possible Route Closures From Dublin Airport As Ryanair Cut Dublin Based Fleet
News

Possible Route Closures From Dublin Airport As Ryanair Cut Dublin Based Fleet

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
What's On

There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group