2 openers and 3 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

It's budget week, and as energy and produce prices continue to soar, we've sadly seen more closures than openings for the first time since starting this round up.

They're the latest in a series of closures all over the country, as restaurants, cafes and pubs simply can't sustain the mounting costs of running a business in Ireland at the moment. Naturally, we try to stay positive about hospitality in Dublin and highlight exciting openings, but it's impossible to ignore the reality for so many in the industry.

In happier news, we do have a couple of openings to report too - the details of all are below:

Burger Boy set up shop in Blanchardstown

The burger experts have found a new home at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, serving up 11 variations on the classic smash burger with intriguing sides such as their peanut butter and bacon fries to accompany. Read about this new opener HERE.

Advertisement

Korean Table open brick and mortar home in Stoneybatter

What started off as an occasional market vendor has now become a full-blown restaurant in the just under two years it's been open. Expect sweet and crispy KFC, kimchi rice, chilli chicken bibimbap and loads more. Read all about it HERE.

Take the Cake to close after the holiday season

Advertisement

After five years in business, Take the Cake have made the difficult decision to close after this Christmas season. Owner Krissy cited "rising costs" as the reason for the closure. Read more about this closure HERE.

Monck's Green of Phibsboro close after 30 years

This week Monck's Green, a staple of the Phibsboro landscape long before it was named the 27th coolest neighbourhood in the world has sadly closed its doors. Originally Woodstock, the cafe served the people of D7 loyally for 30 years. More on this closure HERE.

Advertisement

Against the Grain close temporarily for "a little glow up"

In less upsetting news, Against the Grain on Camden Street are just closed temporarily as they undergo "a little glow up". They expect to reopen next month - get the goss HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures across Dublin.

READ NEXT: Dublin café owner mourns the 'sad news' about loyal customer Coolio