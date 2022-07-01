4 new openings and 1 closure to look out for in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin' Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

This week, there are four new openings across an array of different cuisines to check out - Arabic pizza, Japanese sweet treats, it's all happening. We also saw the closure of one popular neighbourhood restaurant, after 30 years in business.

Looking for the lowdown? It's all here for you, in one handy article.

Zaatar opens in Georges Street Arcade

Manakish and wood fired pizzas with cheesy toppings from Palestine, Cyprus and Italy. Find out more about Dublin's newest Arabic eatery HERE.

Smartbear Cakery opens on Liffey Street

This Japanese cakery and café first launched in Bray in early 2021, and has now found a home in Dublin's city centre. Expect mille crepes, Japanese sponge cake, Shokupan and plenty of other delicious sweet treats. Find out more about the new opening HERE.

All My Friends opens on Meath Street

The 'big hug pub in The Liberties' is the latest addition to Dublin's LGBTQ scene, and is about to come your go-to spot for drinks, dancing and dog-friendly vibes. Read more about this new opening HERE.

Runway 28 reopens by Dublin Airport

A new rooftop bar with unique views of flights taking off into the Dublin sunset. Get the lowdown on this new spot HERE.

Bistro One in Foxrock closes

After "30 years of craic" in Foxrock village, Michelin-recommended Bistro One will close their doors this week. Find out more about what's next for the popular restaurant HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh glance at Dublin's main foodie news!

