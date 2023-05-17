Have you tried this new Brazilian café in Dublin 1 yet?

Comin' in hot with all your pastry and sparkling Guarana needs.

Over the past few years, the Brazilian community in Dublin has expanded and we've seen specialist Brazilian food stores and Brazilian cafés cropping up all over the city. Which by all accounts is a welcomed addition to our culinary landscape - no one does dessert and sweet treats like Brazil, and the cheesy rolls and fire-grilled meats are among the most comforting lunches you'll find in the city.

Which is why we're buzzed about Recanto, the latest addition to the Talbot Street café scene.

Recanto quietly opened in March of this year and has been keeping the good people of Dublin 1 in treats and sambos ever since, with a failsafe lunchtime selection featuring classic ham and cheese toasties, tuna melts, caprese - the kind of menu everyone will be able to walk in and order off, whatever your tastes.

In terms of desserts, Recanto have you covered in the way of homemade apple pie, pastries and perfectly moist sponges (apols to anyone triggered by the word). They've also got a great open space with room to sit with your laptop and a coffee if needs be.

Recanto are open Monday - Friday 6am - 8pm, Saturday 7am - 8pm and Sunday 7am - 7pm.

Header image via Instagram/recantobrazil

