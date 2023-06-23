Fade Street has welcomed a new vintage shop

Somewhere new (and sustainable) to shop all your summer and festival bits.

Dublin's wealth of vintage stores is slowly but surely growing, and always welcome in the city centre. Which is why we were delighted to see Mayo store Thirty Five Vintage have recently opened a Dublin branch on Fade Street.

They had a hugely successful online presence over lockdown, with an impressive selection of pre-loved fleeces, sweatshirts and track jackets (all essential purchases for an Irish summer) and now they're expanding into an in-store shopping experience. Their Mayo vintage store opened almost exactly two years to the day before their new Fade Street shop in Dublin.

Thirty Five Vintage is the place to shop for all your Y2K fashion fantasies and they open seven days a week. You can also shop their collection online.

This is the second vintage shop that Dublin has welcomed in as many weeks. The Big Smoke Vintage opened at Merchant's Arch in Temple Bar with three rooms packed full of hand-selected clothing for both men and women.

Header images via Instagram / 35 Vintage

