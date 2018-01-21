7 EGG-cellent Recipes For A Dreary Sunday Morning
They're almost as delicious as that pun
God bless eggs.
The humble foodstuff is so light and versatile that it makes for the perfect breakfast ingredient. So we've compiled a selection of the best egg recipes that have ever popped up on our site to make on this fine weekend morn.
We suggest you whip these up, served with some tea and coffee, and proceed to spend this dull day in the cosiest setting you can find.
1. Sweet Potato Cakes with Poached Eggs
2. Whopper Baked Irish Breakfast Tacos
3. Crazy Delicious Chorizo Scrambled Eggs
4. Easy Peasy Mega Cheesy 10 Minute Italian Eggs
5. Avocado Eggs
6. Kale & Feta Baked Eggs
7. Steak & Eggs Florentine with Chilli Home Fries
