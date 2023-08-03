Former Leinster rugby pub group tease opening of new bar in D2 location

Mediterranean-inspired bar Little Lemon will open just across the lane from its bigger, cocktail-slinging sister Lemon & Duke.

After opening their third location in Blackrock last summer, the hospitality group run by former Leinster Rugby players Seán O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, and Rob and Dave Kearney, and former chair of the Licensed Vintners’ Association Noel Anderson are expanding once more.

Anderson took to the social site formerly known as Twitter earlier this year to tease the new opener, sharing snaps of a construction site and small plate-style fare and writing "We are a “little” excited about this one".

Now more information on the new opener has been released, including its name, location and the type of food and drink they'll be serving.

When a long term plan starts coming together, Love this picture. Not long now. pic.twitter.com/AA6jiAYpyh — Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) August 3, 2023

Little Lemon is located just across the way from the flagship bar for the pub group, Lemon & Duke, which has been serving Dublin's drinks-and-dancing community on Duke Street since 2016.

The pub group are marketing Little Lemon as a Mediterranean inspired bar and small plates eatery, focusing on fresh produce, big flavours, bespoke cocktails & premium wines. While no opening date has been confirmed just yet, signage outside the venue promises it is "coming soon".

Our chefs have been working hard in the kitchen 👨🏽‍🍳 #littlelemon pic.twitter.com/0tRYIm2fJn — Little Lemon (@littlelemonrhw) July 15, 2023

The pub group currently have three venues across Dublin's southside - Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge, a well known rugby watering hole with an award-winning gastropub menu, Lemon and Duke, a cocktail bar known for their tasty brunch options and Prosecco trees and the newest of the three, The Blackrock, located in - you guessed it - Blackrock, serving up Middle Eastern-inspired fare in the heart of the affluent village.

Notable features the pub group have employed at their other venues include a dedicated glass washer just for Guinness glasses, tequila tasting classes and glamorous, Insta-worthy bathrooms.

