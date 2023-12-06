Much loved Pakistani restaurant to open new location in Blackrock

They took home three awards at the Asian Restaurant Awards in November.

Big news for lovers of Pakistani restaurant Daata, as they have announced the opening of a new restaurant in Blackrock.

They already have three Irish branches, one in Dublin, in Glasthule, and two in Wicklow, in Bray and Greystones. They have been long considered one of the best spots for Pakistani food in Ireland, ever since they opened in 1999, and recently Daata won three awards at the Asian Restaurant Awards in November, including Best Front of House and Diner's Choice for their Bray location, and Best Indian restaurant in Dublin for their Glasthule branch.

Voted the best Indian restaurant in Dublin

The menu is made up of small bites, mains, sides, as well as Daata Thaal, which is a sharing platter that consists of lamb chops, seekh kebab, chicken tikka, chicken wings, tandoori prawn, chana chaat and mint chutney. The platter also comes with a naan bread or pilau rice, and your choice of a glass of wine or a beer.

Prices range between €9 and €14 for starters, and €20 and €22 for mains, which is fairly reasonable considering your main will come with either naan bread or pilau rice. You can expect to see classics like Biryani, Tandoori Chicken, and Tikka Masala, as well as signature dishes to Daata such as their Mughalai prawn curry.

If the new Blackrock restaurant is anything like their other spots, then you can expect a cosy, warm atmosphere that allows you to settle in for dinner, and perhaps even enjoy a pre or post dinner cocktail, of which there are 18, everything from non-alcoholic to traditional daiquiris and cosmopolitans.

Daata are also known for their award-winning vegan and vegetarian offering, so there'll be something for everyone dining there.

While we have no confirmation on exactly when we can expect the Pakistani restaurant to open in Blackrock, their announcement on Instagram suggests it will likely be this side of Christmas.

As per Daata's instruction, we will be keeping a firm eye on their socials for more information on the new opening.

There have been a lot of new openings in Blackrock this year, including Musashi, Thindii, Ruchii, Laurel, and Iciar Wine Bar, to name but a few.

