A new premium cocktail bar has opened on Harcourt Street

An intimate new haunt for catch-ups amongst friends.

If you've been looking for a new cocktail bar to check out in the Dublin landscape, look no further, as new spot to Harcourt Street Pen & Player is just the place.

This new space is the exact kind of spot you'd hope to find for a tipple on a rainy evening, which is lucky given the near-continuous rainfall we have been experiencing as of late. The setting is warm, made up of plush furniture and bright colours, accented by art-deco style gold hardware.

Signature cocktails and nibbles

As the name would suggest, there is a strong literary element of this bar, and coupled with its historic Dublin location, Pen & Player is a home for stories, and for story-telling.

The cocktails on offer are on the more expensive side of things, even by Dublin's standards, with the average drink costing you €17, and non-alcoholic variations sitting at a steep €15. The Ink Drop, a deep and bitter blend comprised of stout beer, banana syrup, wild geese honey, Teeling Blackpitts, and Angostura and chocolate parfum, is their most expensive offering and will cost you €19.

Each cocktail pays homage to literature in name, with drinks such as The Literary Agent, Sonnet & Signature, and A Page's Turn & Twist all available to order, and each is signature to Pen & Player, given its position as a premium cocktail bar.

There is also a food offering if you're in need of some nibbles with your drink.

On a dark, dreary night in Dublin, of which there is about to be many now that we're in November, you can imagine a writer nursing A Word of Whimsy (a flowery, fruity, and sour cocktail made with gin mare, aperol, chambord black raspberry, cranberry, and paragon timur berry) as they muse over their latest work - or just a couple of old friends looking for somewhere intimate to catch up on life.

Pen & Player is the newest bar from the O'Callaghan Collection, which includes Dublin hotels such as The Alex, The Green, The Davenport, and The Mont, and one Gibraltar hotel, The Eliot.

The Harcourt Street cocktail bar opens seven days a week, from 4pm until late; you can make a reservation on OpenTable.

