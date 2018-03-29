Where To Go This Week

Food and Drink Pubs Dublin Reviews New Openings

Our mission at Lovin Dublin is to help you and the people you're with experience the very best of our wonderful city. 

With so much choice, we want to make sure you only spend your hard-earned cash on the most worthwhile experiences, whatever you're in the mood for. 

With that in mind, each week we curate a list of the latest and most talked-about spots for you to check out. 

Here's where you should go this week 

... For Brekkie 

Eathos

Our writer Eadaoin describes this place as "The Apple store of healthy food" and we totally get what she means. Acai smoothie bowls, decorative porridges, and all with a focus on health. 3fe coffee will set you up nicely for the day. 

Read our list of the best porridge spots here.

... For Brunch 

Hey Donna Dublin

Post by Hey Donna Dublin.

This Middle-Eastern eatery in Rathmines has gotten a LOT of attention since it opened late last year, replacing it's big brother Jo Burger and attracting a whole load of veggie lovers to the once-burger joint. The lamb mince on sour dough is perfect if you're in the mood for something heartier than eggs and avocado. 

Read our review here or do our brunch quiz here.

... For Lunch 

Meltdown Cafe 

This cheesy pop up is supporting the Together For Yes campaign, and you'll find campaign merchandise on sale alongside melted cheese delights, artisan wine and coffee. Change the world and enjoy a pulled pork melted cheese sandwich. 

Read our full write-up here.

... For Dinner 

M&L Chinese

Long celebrated as one of the best spots to grab some authentic Chinese food in Dublin, there's a special event happening in the Cathedral St. restaurant at the moment that is not to be missed. 

The Traditional Chinese Food Experience is organised by Tipp man Frank, who orders "secret" dishes from the Chinese menu for the group, which are enjoyed while Frank regales you with stories of Chinese history and culture and the background of each dish. 

More info here 

... For Drinks 

Candlelight Bar, Dundrum 

If you are a fan of an Old Fashioned, you need to head to this award-winning cocktail emporium and piano bar above Siam Thai at Dundrum town centre. Marshmallow liquor, candy floss syrup, and barbecue smoked salt make this a sweetly nostalgic take on the classic. 

