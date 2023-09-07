Smithfield egg sambo spot to launch in Rathmines

It's wall to wall Rathmines openings these days.

It seems like Rathmines get considerably more new openings than anywhere else in Dublin. El Grito opened a spot there in August, Dunmore East, a new restaurant from Waterford hotel The Strand Inn, is set to launch in November, as well as a host of others in the last couple of years.

And once again Rathmines has been blessed, this time with Mad Yolks, the Smithfield egg bap shop that is the closest thing we have to Eggslut in the UK.

Soon the Rathmines locals will be able to feast on egg, bacon, and black pudding stacked breakfast baps, maybe accompanying it with a side of hash browns (some of the crispiest you've ever seen) or halloumi fries with harissa yoghurt.

Vegans can dine here also if they opt for the Yolko Ono, and ask for no fried egg, or the vegan nachos, which are served with avocado, pico de gallo, vegan cheese, and vegan sriracha mayo. You can check out the whole menu on their website and start to get excited for the egg sambo spot's impending opening in Rathmines.

The new location sits between the Tesco and Peking & Pizza Mia, where the restaurant and café Pot Bellied Pig used to operate.

According to their announcement post, we're looking at an October opening currently, with the exact date to be determined.

As an absolute egg fanatic, I am buzzing for Mad Yolk's expansion.

