Dublin’s first dedicated board game café to open in Dún Laoghaire this month

Groups of pals that enforce a strict 'no phones at the table' rule - this one's for you.

If you dread the ping of your screen time notification every Monday morning, fretful at the thought of finding out of how long you spent glued to your rectangle of doom rather than looking at a sunset or into the eyes of a loved one, a trip to this new Dún Laoghaire opener could be in order.

Dublin's first dedicated board game café will lift its shutters on Dún Laoghaire's York Street at the end of this month, boasting an already robust collection of games which they're currently looking to expand.

Aptly named Board and Brewed, the café promises to offer a hub where people can take a break from the digital world over coffee, croissants and a round of Connect 4.

The dedicated board game café will open in Dún Laoghaire this month.

Observing a growing trend of board game cafés all over the world and increased interest in the board game industry in general, owner Dave O'Keeffe intends to ride the wave and provide a unique community space in the process.

Speaking about the new opener, Dave said:

“Modern times have given us countless ways to connect, but it often feels like we've never been more distant from each other. At Board & Brewed, we're rekindling that genuine, face-to-face connection we all yearn for. It's about more than just board games and coffee—it's about laughter, conversation, and creating those lasting memories that a screen can never replicate".

Alongside their impressive library of 200 board games featuring beloved classics as well as innovative new releases, Board and Brewed will be pouring coffee from sustainable roasters Green Ocean and serving treats from Firehouse Bakery in Delgany. Once open, Board and Brewed intend to hold board game tournaments, workshops and game nights, with friendly staff on hand to recommend the perfect game for each customer.

Board and Brewed plan to open on Saturday, 30th September. You can keep up with them via Instagram.

